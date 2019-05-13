EYBL Indianapolis notebook: Hugley hoping to visit soon
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It’s been a “crazy” two weeks for class of 2020 big man John Hugley IV. The Cleveland native played well during the first weekend of the Nike EYBL circuit in Atlanta two weekends ago, and his recru...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news