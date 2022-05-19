Fast-rising guard Gehrig Normand talks Mizzou offer, recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
According to his high school coach, Anthony Holman, class of 2023 guard Gehrig Normand has always had the physical ability to play high-major college basketball. On the AAU circuit this spring, som...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news