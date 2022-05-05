FCS All-American DE transferring to Mizzou

Jacksonville State transfer DJ Coleman announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he will transfer to Missouri. Coleman was named an FCS All-American two times during his four seasons at Jacksonville State, earning third-team honors in 2019 and second-team honors in the 2021 spring season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri added a new toy on the defensive line Thursday.

Coleman totaled 49 tackles, three sacks and five tackles for loss a season ago. In the 2021 spring season, he racked up 55 tackles, including 12 for loss and nine sacks.

Coleman joins a defensive end group that returns starters Trajan Jeffcoat and Isaiah McGuire from last season. Missouri also added graduate transfer Ty'Ron Hopper from North Carolina earlier in the offseason.

With the addition of Coleman, Missouri now has 84 scholarship players on its roster, one shy of the NCAA limit of 85, although the Tigers could still lose players prior to the start of fall camp. Missouri also hosted former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon for an official visit earlier this week.

PowerMizzou will work to get ahold of Coleman for comment on his decision. Stay tuned for further updates.