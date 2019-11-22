Important to note that Carlies' film is primarily focused on him playing WR in high school, but all indications are that the Tigers want him to play DB. It's probably an 80/20 split of him playing receiver vs. DB.

He is a big, rangy DB with long arms. He plays both corner and safety at the high school level and is proficient at both spots. He is raw in his technique at both spots, but his athletic ability flashes. He has excellent ball skills and uses his size well to break up and intercept passes. He has good speed and range and explosive acceleration downhill in run support.

Would like to see him pack a little more pop in his hits for his size, but he is a sound tackler overall. I'm interested to see whether they put him at safety or corner; I think he can play either spot at the next level. Might be most intriguing at CB because of his length and I don't see as many instinctive and aggressive plays you'd want out of a safety at least in the limited DB tape I have available to me.

If Mizzou can get him to refine is technique in coverage, clean up his backpedal, and teach him how to take advantage of his size by using those long arms to disrupt wide receivers at the line in press man, I can see him causing a lot of problems for opposing receivers. Instantly made me think about Darnell Terrell from those Tigers teams I was a part of in the mid to late 2000s. You can see what the staff likes here, between the athleticism and raw football talent, and I'm excited to see how he's utilized at the next level.