PowerMizzou - Film Room: Jonathan Jones

Film Room: Jonathan Jones
Matt Hamilton is a former college graduate assistant and currently works for the NFL Network. Throughout the year, he breaks down the film of Tiger commitments for PowerMizzou.com. Here is Hamilton's analysis of 2021 defensive lineman Jonathan Jones
Jones is a powerful presence at defensive end with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line. He uses his hands tremendously well and packs a punch to shed opposing blockers. He is a force when defending the run and does an excellent job maintaining his gap integrity while also shooting into the backfield to make plays.
As a pass rusher, he isn't the most explosive off the edge or a natural bender, but he does win with power. When he's able to get his hands inside on an opposing o-lineman he is deadly. In high school, he lined up all across the line as a 3-tech, 5-tech, and traditional 4-3 DE. Has an excellent frame and some length to him.
I honestly wouldn't be surprised if the staff has him bulk up a bit and he ends up playing inside more. I think he could be lethal rusher from the inside, and while he'll be a plus run defender on the edge, I'm not sure he has the same pass rushing potential from the outside. He'll need to start firing off the ball a bit more consistently and utilize his leverage better to do it at the college level, but I see a significant ceiling there for him because of his natural strength and north-south quickness.
Overall, regardless of what position he ultimately plays, Jones will be a huge asset in run defense and has upside as a power rusher as he continues to develop.