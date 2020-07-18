PowerMizzou - Film Room: Jonathan Jones

Jones is a powerful presence at defensive end with the versatility to play multiple spots along the line. He uses his hands tremendously well and packs a punch to shed opposing blockers. He is a force when defending the run and does an excellent job maintaining his gap integrity while also shooting into the backfield to make plays.

As a pass rusher, he isn't the most explosive off the edge or a natural bender, but he does win with power. When he's able to get his hands inside on an opposing o-lineman he is deadly. In high school, he lined up all across the line as a 3-tech, 5-tech, and traditional 4-3 DE. Has an excellent frame and some length to him.

I honestly wouldn't be surprised if the staff has him bulk up a bit and he ends up playing inside more. I think he could be lethal rusher from the inside, and while he'll be a plus run defender on the edge, I'm not sure he has the same pass rushing potential from the outside. He'll need to start firing off the ball a bit more consistently and utilize his leverage better to do it at the college level, but I see a significant ceiling there for him because of his natural strength and north-south quickness.

Overall, regardless of what position he ultimately plays, Jones will be a huge asset in run defense and has upside as a power rusher as he continues to develop.