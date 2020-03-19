Wingo is a dominant, playmaking 3-technique who should wreak havoc at the college level. Not saying he's going to become this at the college or NFL levels, but he looks like Aaron Donald against high school competition. There are just bodies and helmets flying as soon as the ball is snapped.

Squattier build at a listed 6'0, 285 lbs, but an exceptional athlete. Not only does he have superb quickness off the ball, he already has a variety of moves and uses his hands violently to shed blockers. Has very good strength and uses his powerful initial punch to stun opposing blockers and set up his next move. Incredibly polished for a high school DT. He is in the backfield (or driving his man into the backfield) on nearly every play. He has a noise for the ball and good pursuit speed. He is agile and shows excellent bend for a DT when executing twists and games up front.

The only concern I'd have at the college level is his ability to hold up against double teams from SEC o-linemen because of his smaller build, but I think his quickness and technical skill will help him win battles consistently.

Overall, I'm assuming his rating is a bit lower because he doesn't have the prototypical size and questions over whether or not his athleticism will allow him to dominate in the same way against stiffer competition, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't start generating more and more buzz as time passes. I think he'll be an absolute standout at the next level and a huge get for Mizzou.