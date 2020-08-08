 PowerMizzou - First Look: Alabama
First Look: Alabama

Gabe DeArmond
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We start today with one of the new additions and one of the toughest tests.

                                          ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

2019 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)

All time series vs Missouri: Alabama leads 4-2

Last meeting: Alabama won 39-10 in 2018

Head Coach (Record): Nick Saban (14th season, 152-23 at Alabama)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Steve Sarkisian (2nd season)

2019 rushing rank: 56th, 168.5 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 3rd, 342.2 yards/game

2019 total rank: 6th, 510.8 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 2nd, 47.2 yards/game

Returning starters: 7

Key losses: Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, Tua Tagovailoa

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Pete Golding (2nd season)

2019 rushing rank: 37th, 137.1 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 11th, 187.2 yards/game

2019 total rank: 21st, 324.4 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 13th, 18.6 yards/game

Returning starters: 5

Key losses: Terrell Lewis, Trevon Diggs, Xavier McKinney

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 1, 7, 2, 3 (Avg. 3.25)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 3rd

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

If you were drawing up a list of teams you'd like to have seen added to the schedule, Alabama wouldn't likely be at the top. It's been a decade since the Crimson Tide lost more than two games in a season. They are college football's premier program over the last dozen years. Big names are gone, but big names leave every year and Saban reloads. But, hey, at least the game is in Columbia?

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 10

