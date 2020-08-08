PowerMizzou - First Look: Alabama

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We start today with one of the new additions and one of the toughest tests.

If you were drawing up a list of teams you'd like to have seen added to the schedule, Alabama wouldn't likely be at the top. It's been a decade since the Crimson Tide lost more than two games in a season. They are college football's premier program over the last dozen years. Big names are gone, but big names leave every year and Saban reloads. But, hey, at least the game is in Columbia?

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 10