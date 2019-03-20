Five Downs: Wednesday, March 20
Missouri held its ninth spring football practice Wednesday afternoon. As usual, here are five takeaways.
Albert O working his way back
Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam provided Missouri’s offense with a welcome boost when he announced he would return to school this season rather than declare for the NFL Draft, but so far, he has been limited during spring practices as a result of a shoulder injury suffered near the end of last season. Wednesday, he showed signs of progress by participating in a seven-on-seven drill. It didn’t take long before he made an impressive, leaping catch over a defender on a throw from new starting quarterback Kelly Bryant.
Tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile said Okwuegbunam is still rehabbing his shoulder, so there’s no rush to get him “fully involved” in practices during the spring.
“The biggest thing is just getting him back in shape,” Ofodile said. “He’s been out for a while, and just continuing to strengthen him, all those things. … We want to make sure that we do the right things in terms of transitioning him back in.”
One positive of having Okwuegbunam sit out the majority of drills during the spring is it has opened up more reps for young players like redshirt freshman Messiah Swinson, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. Swinson said Okwuegbunam has remained engaged with practices from the sideline and has offered helpful pointers after watching Swinson go through practice.
“As soon as I come off the field, on the sideline, he’s coaching me up and everything, so that’s really helpful,” Swinson said of Okwuegbunam. “... Coach Ofodile teaches us on the meeting room and on the field and that kind of stuff, but to have players do it like that, have players on the field, on the sideline to help you, that’s so much better.”
Parker Jr. showing off ‘best hands in the SEC’
Another player who has seen extra reps as a result of Okwuegbunam’s limited status is sophomore Daniel Parker Jr. Parker, who switched from defensive end to tight end during fall camp last season and spent most of the year as a blocker, has drawn rave reviews from his teammates and coaches for the route-running and receiving ability he has shown during spring practice.
“Dan can really run routes and he can really catch,” Swinson said. “He’s getting smoother with his routes. He’s learning how to break and everything, he’s gotten really really good with that, so that’s been really cool to see.”
Parker’s increased comfortability at tight end was on full display during an interview Wednesday. He said he feels less “like a d-end turned tight end” this season, and smiled as he echoed his comment from last season that he has “the best hands in the SEC.” Ofodile remarked that Parker has “never lacked for confidence.”
“He’s a more complete player now,” Ofodile said. “He’s a more mature player. I know he had a great offseason, so he’s gotten himself quicker, faster, more flexible.”
Pro Day expected to draw a crowd
Thursday, representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected to descend on Columbia for Missouri’s pro day, a chance for former Tigers to participate in tests and drills and impress pro scouts. Former quarterback Drew Lock, of course, will be the main attraction. Lock is widely expected to be a first-round pick in April. But quite a few other graduated players are expected to participate as well, including Emanuel Hall, Terry Beckner Jr., Terez Hall, Kendall Blanton, Paul Adams and Damarea Crockett.
The Tigers’ pro day should garner significantly more interest than last season, when only one Missouri player, wide receiver J’Mon Moore, was selected in the draft. It will likely be the best-attended Missouri pro day since 2011, when Blaine Gabbert and Aldon Smith were both selected in the first round. Head coach Barry Odom said the publicity can only help the program.
"It's huge for what really good programs do,” Odom said. “The number of guys that are invited to the combine, which we had this year, and now pro day is a marquee event for our guys and our campus and our university is on showcase, which is awesome. Our challenge now is to get guys recruiting that you continue that trend and get that many or more in the mention and conversation for next year."
Parts of the testing and drills are scheduled to be broadcast on NFL Network beginning at 10 a.m.
Spring break starts early
Following Wednesday’s practice, Missouri is done with spring workouts for the next two weeks, as the players will get next week off for the school’s spring break. The team will return to the practice field on Tuesday, April 2 and practice five more times before the Black and Gold game on April 14.
Injury report
One new player has joined the ranks of the non-participants at practice this week. New offensive lineman Angel Matute suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s scrimmage and sat out of both Tuesday and Wednesday’s practice. A team spokesperson said Matute, who transferred to Missouri from Mt. San Antonio Community College in January, is expected to resume practice following spring break.