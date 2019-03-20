Albert O working his way back

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam provided Missouri’s offense with a welcome boost when he announced he would return to school this season rather than declare for the NFL Draft, but so far, he has been limited during spring practices as a result of a shoulder injury suffered near the end of last season. Wednesday, he showed signs of progress by participating in a seven-on-seven drill. It didn’t take long before he made an impressive, leaping catch over a defender on a throw from new starting quarterback Kelly Bryant.

Tight ends coach A.J. Ofodile said Okwuegbunam is still rehabbing his shoulder, so there’s no rush to get him “fully involved” in practices during the spring.

“The biggest thing is just getting him back in shape,” Ofodile said. “He’s been out for a while, and just continuing to strengthen him, all those things. … We want to make sure that we do the right things in terms of transitioning him back in.”

One positive of having Okwuegbunam sit out the majority of drills during the spring is it has opened up more reps for young players like redshirt freshman Messiah Swinson, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. Swinson said Okwuegbunam has remained engaged with practices from the sideline and has offered helpful pointers after watching Swinson go through practice.

“As soon as I come off the field, on the sideline, he’s coaching me up and everything, so that’s really helpful,” Swinson said of Okwuegbunam. “... Coach Ofodile teaches us on the meeting room and on the field and that kind of stuff, but to have players do it like that, have players on the field, on the sideline to help you, that’s so much better.”

Parker Jr. showing off ‘best hands in the SEC’

Another player who has seen extra reps as a result of Okwuegbunam’s limited status is sophomore Daniel Parker Jr. Parker, who switched from defensive end to tight end during fall camp last season and spent most of the year as a blocker, has drawn rave reviews from his teammates and coaches for the route-running and receiving ability he has shown during spring practice.

“Dan can really run routes and he can really catch,” Swinson said. “He’s getting smoother with his routes. He’s learning how to break and everything, he’s gotten really really good with that, so that’s been really cool to see.”

Parker’s increased comfortability at tight end was on full display during an interview Wednesday. He said he feels less “like a d-end turned tight end” this season, and smiled as he echoed his comment from last season that he has “the best hands in the SEC.” Ofodile remarked that Parker has “never lacked for confidence.”

“He’s a more complete player now,” Ofodile said. “He’s a more mature player. I know he had a great offseason, so he’s gotten himself quicker, faster, more flexible.”