Five-star forward Mark Mitchell recaps his Missouri visit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last month, Missouri was able to get Mark Mitchell, the No. 8 player in the country, on campus for an official visit. Over a month later, the five-star prospect is still weighing his collegiate opt...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news