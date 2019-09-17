Five-star point guard Caleb Love goes in depth on his recruitment
Five-star Caleb Love is down to a final four consisting of Kansas, Louisville, Missouri and North Carolina. The St. Louis (Mo.) CBC star broke down where he stands with his recruitment during an in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news