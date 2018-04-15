Missouri’s Black and Gold game largely lived up to Barry Odom’s wish that it would be “like watching paint dry.” But a few lingering questions about the 2018 Tigers were answered between the fan contests and autograph signings. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Missouri didn’t reveal what its offense will look like under Derek Dooley.

No surprise here, but if you were alarmed that the Drew Lock never lined up under center Saturday or that you didn’t see any three tight end sets, don’t lose hope. Several offensive players said after the game that the unit ran only its most basic packages and bland plays. We will have to wait until Sept. 1 to truly learn how drastically Dooley’s offense will differ from that of Josh Heupel.

2. Joshuah Bledsoe has surpassed Ronnell Perkins as the starting strong safety, but that doesn’t mean Perkins won’t play this season.

Bledsoe came to Missouri as a safety, switched to linebacker last season, but is now back as what he called his “natural position.” After Perkins began the spring atop the depth chart, Bledsoe earned the start alongside Cam Hilton Saturday, meaning it’s likely his job to lose. But Perkins still saw the field with the first-team defense. On several third downs, Perkins lined up at outside linebacker in place of Brandon Lee. Odom said after the game that Perkins is well-suited to that role because he can cover pass-catchers or blitz.

“His coverage skills, depending on how the matchup is, we try to put him in position to utilize those,” Odom said. “He’s a good pressure guy. … He’s got the ability to do that because of his short area quickness.”

3. Aubrey Miller Jr. will play a role next season.

What role, exactly, is unclear, but Miller showed Saturday that he deserves to be on the field. He led Missouri in tackles with 10, and he always appeared engaged in the game and willing to celebrate plays made by his teammates. Terez Hall and Cale Garrett, Missouri’s two leading tacklers a season ago, are both back this season, but Odom said having Miller available to sub in at times will be a luxury.

“We need Aubrey to come on and Noah (Robinson) and other guys to help us out, because it’s naive of me to think that we can get through the season just with Cale and Terez,” Odom said.

4. Missouri’s backup quarterback situation is even murkier after Saturday than it was entering the game.

Micah Wilson was the first backup to enter the game after Lock Saturday. Lindsey Scott Jr. was the only signal-caller aside from Lock to work with the first-team offense. Taylor Powell played better than both of them, finishing the game with 118 yards and a touchdown. It appears Dooley wasn’t simply being coy when he said recently that none of the quarterbacks behind Lock had separated themselves from the rest.

5. No Tiger players sustained injuries that will impact them by the outset of fall camp

The most important takeaway for the coaching staff: The Tigers escaped the scrimmage with no known injuries. While several Missouri players suffered injuries during spring practices — defensive end Tre Williams underwent shoulder surgery, and running back Isaiah Miller and cornerback Terry Petry both had ankle surgery — all are expected to be fully recovered by the fall. The one question mark is wide receiver Emanuel Hall, who hurt his shoulder during Thursday’s practice. Odom said Saturday that Hall will have his shoulder scoped on Monday, but the team expects Hall to be fully recovered by July 1.