Fla. LB target has Mizzou as his leader
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri extended an offer to Clearwater (Fla.) linebacker Brandon Gary back in February and have been in constant communication ever since. Now, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound prospect says the Tigers ar...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news