Florida DB Shamar McNeil commits to Mizzou

"I enjoyed spending time with all the coaches," he told PowerMizzou. "They treated me like they've known me for years. I like how they're honest and very open-minded."

The three-star defensive back said his experience with the coaching staff and the Missouri facilities sealed the deal on his decision.

A final day of recruiting visits before the start of fall camp paid off for Mizzou on Friday. Florida defensive back Shamar McNeil announced his commitment to the Tigers following an unofficial visit.

McNeil claims 13 offers, though Missouri and Rutgers were the first two Power Five programs to pull the trigger on him. He checks in at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds and plays for American Heritage High School in Plantation, Fla.

McNeil becomes Missouri's ninth commitment in the 2023 class and its first in the defensive backfield. He played mostly safety last season, but has practiced at cornerback in the offseason and that's the position at which Mizzou likes him. McNeil believes he will fit well into Missouri's defensive scheme.

"They're an attack-style defense, which is very similar to what I play in high school," he said.

McNeil said he primarily communicated with defensive analyst Noah Joseph prior to his visit. He actually told Joseph about two weeks ago that he wanted to commit to the Tigers, but waited to finalize the decision until he got a chance to see campus.

"Shamar McNeil is a developing corner in the secondary for American Heritage," Rivals.com southeast analyst Ryan Wright said. "Going against the skill guys at Heritage like five-star WR Brandon Inniss and former Patriot four-star WR Santana Fleming, McNeil is used to seeing dynamic talents found on Saturdays in the SEC. McNeil's height, wingspan, and quick feet coupled with his cover skills are what's needed to take on the modern era SEC offenses.”