Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Washington rolled to a 35-0 win over Pacific to improve to 2-0 on the season.

- Jackson improved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-14 win over Hillsboro.

- Ben Davis picked up their first win of the season over Pike (Kyran Montgomery's team) 48-24, the Giants are now 1-2 on the year. Carnell picked off two passes in the win.

Daylen Carnell fires the team up for game time! pic.twitter.com/uzgcFDo2Xd — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) September 4, 2020

Daylen Carnell interception down to the 1 yard line!!!! pic.twitter.com/qYkIoBOWex — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) September 5, 2020

Daylan Carnell with another pick! There’s a reason he’s going to Missouri! Giants lead 34-12 with 2:40 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/smWqYuI9cv — Zion Brown (@z10nbr0wn) September 5, 2020

- Montgomery shined in Pike's 48-24 loss to Ben Davis, the newly committed Tiger posted 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.

- McCallie School dropped a close and exciting game to Brentwood Academy 30-27. Harris had a strong performance, finishing with 131 rushing yards on 25 carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run in the loss.

- MUS suffered a 28-7 loss to Christian Brothers to officially open their season.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.

- The state of Florida will begin their football season in September.

- McKinney is scheduled to begin their season in October.

- Red Oak will begin their season on September 25th against Ennis (Tex.).