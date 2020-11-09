Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Rockledge suffered their first loss of the season to fellow Missouri commit Zxaequan Reeves and his Cocoa team, 45-34. The Raiders are 5-1 on the season and will play DeSoto County next week to begin playoff action.

- Cocoa improved to 7-0 on the season with a 45-34 win over Rockledge. They will play Satellite this week.

- Eau Gallie got back in the win column with a 35-28 victory over Viera. The Commodores are 4-1 on the season.

- McKinney dropped to 3-3 on the season after a 27-17 loss to Prosper.

- Red Oak lost to Colleyville Heritage 27-13 to drop to 2-2 on the season.

- Washington opened their playoff run with a 28-21 win over Camdenton to improve to 9-1 on the season. Hoerstkamp hauled in two touchdown (30, 24) catches in the win. The Blue Jays take on Battle on Friday.

- Jackson cruised by Poplar Bluff 55-0 to begin their 2020 playoff run. The Indiana take on Farmington on Friday.

- Ben Davis secured a 41-6 win over Perry Meridian in the Class 6A Sectional Championships and advance to the Regional Championships next week, where they will face Carmel.

- McCallie remains 5-3 on the season after a bye week. They will play Christian Brothers this week in the DII-AAA State Quarterfinals.

- MUS remains 6-2 on the season after a bye week. They begin their playoff run this week, traveling to Father Ryan in the DII-AAA State Quarterfinals.

- Lutheran North began Class 3 playoff action with a 59-0 win over Wright City. Ford tallied 11 tackles, one sack, and one safety in the win. The Crusaders will play St. Francis Borgia this week.

- Trinity Catholic fell to MICDS 31-6 in the Class 4 playoffs. The Titans end their abbreviated season with a 1-4 record.

- DeSmet scored a 54-21 win over Christian Brothers College to advance in the Class 6 state tournament. Mizzou running back commit Taj Butts scored four rushing touchdowns in the win. The Spartans will play Francis Howell this Friday.

Taj Butts with the heroic play in the final minute of the first half to put the Spartans up 21-0 in the #MSHAA #C6D2Semi-Finals #MAADMen #stlpreps pic.twitter.com/gXqgmaqFKm — De Smet Jesuit High School (@DeSmetJesuitHS) November 7, 2020

SEASONS COMPLETED:

- Pike finished their season with a 3-7 record after a 38-22 loss to Carmel in the Class 6A Sectional Semifinals.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring. Macon is expected to enroll at Missouri in January.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until spring.