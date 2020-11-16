Following the Future - Week 12
- Rockledge began their playoff run by recording a win without taking the field after DeSoto County forfeited. The Raiders are 6-1 on the season and will play Estero next week in the Class 5A playoffs.
- Cocoa improved to 8-0 on the season with a 41-7 win over Satellite. The Tigers open playoff action next week against Hudson.
- Eau Gallie opened playoff action with a 26-18 win over Merrit Island. The Commodores are 5-1 on the season and advance to play Jensen Beach in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A playoffs this week.
- McKinney improved to 4-3 on the season after a 34-31 win over Braswell. According to his highlights, Jones had two tackles and a sack in the win.
- Red Oak defeated Midlothian 46-35 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
- Washington lost to Battle 27-7 in the second round of the Class 5 playoffs. The Blue Jays end their season with a 9-2 overall record. According to his highlights, Hoerstkamp hauled in a 54-yard touchdown reception. On defense, he had a sack, tackle for loss, and a tipped pass that led to an interception.
- Jackson cruised by Farmington 49-14 to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Indians will play Chaminade in the Class 5 playoffs on Friday.
- Ben Davis extracted some revenge on Carmel with a 27-21 win in the Regional Championship of the Class 6A playoffs. The Giants were defeated by Carmel during the regular season 31-9. Carnell tallied four tackles and caught one pass for 15 yards in the win.
Ben Davis advances to the Semi-State Championship against Center Grove.
- McCallie scored a 42-28 win over Christian Brothers in the DII-AAA State Quarterfinals. Harris tallied 107 rushing yards on 14 carries in the win.
The Blue Tornado will play Brentwood Academy in the semi-finals this week.
- MUS improved to 7-2 on the season after defeating Father Ryan 41-17 in the DII-AAA State Quarterfinals. According to his highlights, McKay hauled in two catches for 50 yards, including a five-yard touchdown.
The Owls will play Montgomery Bell Academy in the semi-finals this week.
- Lutheran North defeated St. Francis Borgia 45-10 in the second round of the Class 3 playoffs and advance to play Blair Oaks this week. Ford tallied 10 tackles in the win. The Crusaders will play St. Francis Borgia this week.
- DeSmet scored a 28-7 win over Francis-Howell to advance in the Class 6 state tournament. Mizzou running back commit Taj Butts had 80 yards rushing in the win.
The Spartans will play Fox this Friday.
SEASONS COMPLETED:
- Pike finished their season with a 3-7 record after a 38-22 loss to Carmel in the Class 6A Sectional Semifinals.
- Trinity Catholic fell to MICDS 31-6 in the Class 4 playoffs. The Titans end their abbreviated season with a 1-4 record.
SEASONS DELAYED:
- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring. Macon will enroll at Missouri in January.
- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until spring.
- The NJCAA has pushed back play until the spring semester. Robledo will be an early enrollee.
