Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Washington cruised to a 30-7 win over Warrenton to improve to 3-0 on the season.

- Jackson improved to 3-0 on the season with a 56-7 win over Poplar Bluff.

- Ben Davis dropped their third game of the season, 35-13, against Center Grove, the No. 1 team in the Hoosier state. Carnell tallied six tackles and had around 60 kickoff return yards in the loss.

- Pike came up short against Carmel, 45-44, in an exciting contest that went into two overtimes. The Red Devils fall to 2-2 on the season.

- McCallie School scored a big 38-22 win over Calhoun (Ga.) to improve to 2-1 on the season. Harris rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

- No results or stats have been posted from Memphis University School's scheduled contest against Melrose.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.

- The state of Florida will begin their football season in late September, early October.

- McKinney is scheduled to begin their season in October.

- Red Oak will begin their season on September 25th against Ennis (Tex.).