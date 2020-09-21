Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Washington dropped their first game of the season 42-7 to Fort Zumwalt North. The Blue Jays are 3-1 on the season.

- Jackson improved to 4-0 on the season with a crushing 63-0 win over Cape Central.

- Ben Davis got back in the win column by defeating Warren Central 21-14. The Giants are now 2-3 on the season.

- Pike destroyed Lawrence Central 41-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

- McCallie scored another big win, taking down Knoxville Catholic 45-31 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Harris rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.

- MUS dropped to 0-2 on the season after a tough, back-and-forth 30-27 loss to Montgomery Bell Academy. McKay had five catches, among those was a 34-yard touchdown.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.

- Lovett, Reeves, and Sistrunk are schedule to begin their seasons on September 25th.

- McKinney is scheduled to begin their season on September 25th against Plano.

- Red Oak will begin their season on September 25th against Ennis (Tex.).