Following the Future - Week 4
Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.
- Washington dropped their first game of the season 42-7 to Fort Zumwalt North. The Blue Jays are 3-1 on the season.
- Jackson improved to 4-0 on the season with a crushing 63-0 win over Cape Central.
- Ben Davis got back in the win column by defeating Warren Central 21-14. The Giants are now 2-3 on the season.
- Pike destroyed Lawrence Central 41-0 to improve to 3-2 on the season.
- McCallie scored another big win, taking down Knoxville Catholic 45-31 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Harris rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
- MUS dropped to 0-2 on the season after a tough, back-and-forth 30-27 loss to Montgomery Bell Academy. McKay had five catches, among those was a 34-yard touchdown.
SEASONS DELAYED:
- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.
- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.
- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.
- Lovett, Reeves, and Sistrunk are schedule to begin their seasons on September 25th.
- McKinney is scheduled to begin their season on September 25th against Plano.
- Red Oak will begin their season on September 25th against Ennis (Tex.).
- The NJCAA has pushed back play until the spring semester.