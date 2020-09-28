Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

Florida commits open their season:

- Rockledge blanked Palm Bay 41-0 to open their season. Lovett recorded a tackle for loss and a sack according to the highlights below.

- Cocoa opened their 2020 season with a dominate 49-0 win over Palm Bay Heritage

- Eau Gallie also impressed in their 2020 debut on the gridiron as the Commodores breezed past Melbourne 48-7

- McKinney won a thriller, 36-35, over Plano to open their 2020 season.

- Red Oak dropped their season opener 52-21 to Ennis on Friday night.

The rest of the commits:

- Washington got back in the win column with a 21-7 victory over Fort Zumwalt South. The Blue Jays are 4-1 on the season.

- Jackson destroyed Sikeston 71-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

- Ben Davis dropped a close one, 27-24, on the road at Lawrence North. The Giants are now 2-4 on the season.

- Pike also dropped a tough battle to Warren Central, 29-27. The Red Devils drop to 3-3 on the season.

- McCallie's game against Battle Ground Academy was cancelled. The Blue Tornado remain 3-1 on the season. He's rushed for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.

- MUS grabbed their first win of the season with a 35-3 romp over Arlington. The Owls are now 1-2 on the season. According to his highlights, McKay recorded three catches for 43 yards.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- St. Louis County schools are currently not playing football.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.