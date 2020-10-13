Throughout the 2020 season, PowerMizzou.com will keep you up to date on the future of Missouri football with each of the Tigers' 2021 commitments in action this fall.

- Rockledge defeated Bayside 35-7 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

- Cocoa breezed by Melbourne 46-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season.

- Eau Gallie handled Heritage easily, 45-7. They are also 3-0 on the season.

- McKinney got back in the win column with a 21-13 victory over Skyline. They are now 2-1 on the season. According to his highlights, Jones had two tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

- Red Oak's next game on their schedule is on road against Mansfield Legacy on October 22nd. They are currently 0-2 on the season.

- The Blue Jays improved to 6-1 on the season with a 49-6 win over Howell North. Hoerstkamp hauled in two catches for 43 yards and a touchdown (13 yards) on offense while also recording a sack and a strip sack that he returned for a 40-yard touchdown.

- Jackson was no match for Farmington as the Indians notched a 56-14 win to improve to 7-0 on the season.

- Ben Davis blanked Lawrence Central 42-0 to improve to 3-5 on the season.

- Pike dropped to 3-5 on the season after a close 27-21 loss to North Central. Montgomery tallied 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss.

- McCallie had a bye week and remain 4-1 on the season.

- MUS once again didn't have a game this past week. They are 3-2 on the season, that includes a couple of forfeit wins due to COVID.

- Lutheran North continued their winning ways, taking down Trinity Catholic 34-7. Ford tallied nine tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and one blocked field goal in the win.

- Trinity Catholic opened their season with a 34-7 loss to Lutheran North.

- DeSmet opened their 2020 season with a 41-21 win over Christian Brothers College.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until February.