- Rockledge defeated Heritage 54-7 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

- Cocoa breezed by Bayside 53-8 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

- Eau Gallie's game with Palm Bay was cancelled due to COVID concerns. They are 3-0 on the season.

- McKinney defeated Sherman 24-14 to improve to 3-1 on the season. According to his highlights, Jones had three tackles and three sacks in the win.

- Red Oak's next game on their schedule is on road against Mansfield Legacy on October 22nd. They are currently 0-2 on the season.

- The Blue Jays improved to 7-1 on the season with a 48-20 win over Fort Zumwalt East. Hoerstkamp had a pass deflection on defense and two touchdown catches (51, 19) according to his highlights below.

- Jackson continued their winning ways with a 56-32 victory over Cardinal Ritter to remain unbeaten at 8-0.

- Ben Davis defeated North Central 42-20 to improve to 4-5 on the season. The Giants begin playoff action at Southport next week.

- Pike dropped to 3-6 on the season after a 31-7 loss to Lawrence North. Montgomery tallied 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss. They will open playoff action at Carmel on October 30th.

- McCallie dropped to 4-2 on the season after a 31-7 loss to Father Ryan. Harris had 28 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

- MUS defeated Pope John Paul II 17-8 to improve to 4-2 on the season. McKay hauled in two catches for 36 yards in the win according to his highlights.

- Lutheran North continued their winning ways, defeating St. Mary's 33-20. Ford recorded 8 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. He also had a 15-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the win.

- Trinity Catholic dropped to 0-2 on the season after a close 9-7 loss to Chaminade. Hibbler recorded four tackles, one sack, and a pass deflection in the highlights below.

- DeSmet defeated SLUH 38-22 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

SEASONS DELAYED:

- Illinois has delayed their football season until the spring.

- North Carolina has delayed the start of their football season until spring.