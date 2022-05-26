Former Cleveland State C Mabor Majak following Gates to Mizzou

"He hasn’t played a lot at all," Micahel Fox, whose family brought Majak to the United States and hosts him in Indiana, said. "He’s played better against high major teams when the other teams have size. He's struggled sometimes against mid-major teams when he is playing against smaller players. I think they see he’s got a bright future. He does a lot of the little things that coach Gates want. Great student, great culture guy in that he brings to Missouri what coach Gates wants in his program."

Majak played two seasons at Cleveland State. Across them, he averaged 4.8 minutes per game, scoring 0.6 points and grabbing 0.8 rebounds. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A third player is following Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Missouri. Seven-foot-two center Mabor Majak announced his commitment to the Tigers on Thursday. Majak is the sixth transfer and ninth newcomer added to the roster since Gates took over for Cuonzo Martin in late March.

Majak, originally from South Sudan, entered the transfer portal on April 11. He will join former Cleveland State teammates D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion at Missouri. Majak originally came to the United States from South Sudan seven years ago. Fox, one of the directors of Indiana Elite AAU, and his family served as Majak's host.

"He calls me dad now," Fox said. "I had two sons. Now I have three."

Majak was a two-time Indiana all-star in high school at Hamilton Southeast High School, averaging a double-double as a senior. He arrived from South Sudan as a 7-footer who weighed 160 pounds. He comes to Mizzou at 7-foot-2 and 230 pounds.

"From his length, rebounding, defensive prowess, he can come and help and make a difference defensively," Fox said. "He can offensive rebound and score a little around the bucket. His defense is ahead of his offense."

Offensively, Fox said Majak can serve as a good screener and a weapon in pick-and-roll sets. When Mabak entered the transfer portal, he immediately hoped to follow Gates, who coached him for two seasons at Cleveland State, to Columbia. The two sides waited to see how things would play out prior to Thursday's announcement.

Gates and his staff have been vocal about wanting to add another rim protector to the roster. They turned to Majak after Western Kentucky colossus Jamarion Sharp announced on May 9 that he will return to the Hilltoppers. The seven-foot-five Sharp, who was coached by Missouri assistant Kyle Smithpeters at John A. Logan junior college, entered the transfer portal and was tied to the Tigers.

It is unclear With the addition of Majak will be a scholarship player or a walk-on at Missouri at this time. If he goes on scholarship, Missouri is slated to have 12 scholarship players on its roster for the 2022-23 season, one fewer than the NCAA limit. Speaking to reporters on May 10, Gates said he planned to fill every available spot. Associate head coach C.Y. Young said the Tigers would look for "one more big wing," preferable one who has shown the ability to shoot. Adding another big man is still a possibility as well.

Majak will arrive in Columbia on June 3 and immediately begin summer workouts with the Tigers.