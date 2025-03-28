Former Mizzou guard Jimmy McKinney holds Vashon values high in title season

ST. LOUIS -- Jimmy McKinney made it out, and with the door long closed on his playing career, he wanted the current generation to follow suit.

The former three-star recruit in the early 2000s left St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon for a four-year career at Missouri, where he started as a guard for his home-state Tigers, but when he wrapped up his professional career overseas, he saw opportunities to give back.

Vashon, an inner-city public school nestled on the outskirts of downtown St. Louis, became a beacon of promise for underprivileged teenagers. Driving down Cass Avenue, the cracked bones of former homes lied desolate. Boarded up windows hid the past from the present.

But within the Vashon community, the boy's basketball program holds an opening for opportunities beyond what's obtainable in high school, and McKinney wanted to hold that goal to the highest level for his athletes, even the ones not bound to play in college.

"When they come in, they're young boys, but when they leave out, they're young men," McKinney said. "We're in the inner city, they don't have much to see. They don't have much to look forward for. All they have is this basketball program, and this basketball program is teaching them life lessons and life skills."

Vashon basketball offered McKinney and his friends an escape from any troubles outside of school hours, and while it paved way to collegiate and professional careers, it also set up his close friends and now current and former players with an understanding of success after high school.

"When you leave this program, it's not about making the NBA," McKinney said. "It's not about making millions and millions of dollars. It's about success, and whatever you think success is is that in your life you're making sure that you're not robbing, you're not killing, you're not stealing. You make sure you're a young man, and you grow up to be a great human being."