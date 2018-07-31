Don’t get Keyon Dooling wrong; he still doesn’t like the University of Kansas. He’s arguably the most successful professional basketball player to come through Missouri, playing 13 seasons in the NBA, including a pair of Western Conference Finals with the Miami Heat in 2005 and the Boston Celtics in 2011. But there’s still nothing that gets his blood boiling quite like putting on the black and gold and seeing Kansas’ red, white and blue across from him. It’s that exact competitiveness and fire that made the rivalry mean so much to him in his two years at Mizzou, and its those same feelings that are behind his frustration with the schools no longer playing each other every year.

Asked Saturday night at the inaugural Rivalry Renewed alumni game between former Jayhawks and Tigers about what it was like to don the black and gold against Kansas when the teams no longer play each other, Dooling responded sharply, “That’s not a Mizzou choice. … There’s a lot of kids whose fondest memories is of the Border War. There’s a lot of families divided because of this war. I would hate for the next generation of Tiger fans and KU fans to miss out on the great rivalry we have.”

Much like the rivalry has drawn a line between fans over the last 127 years, Missouri’s move to the Southeastern Conference in 2012 seemingly drew a line in the sand that Kansas’ program is no longer willing to cross. Last summer, former Missouri chancellor R. Bowen Loftin said that the university tried to restart the Border War on a number of different occasions, but Kansas coach Bill Self stood in the way.

"The problem was a man named Bill Self who made it very clear this wasn't going to happen,” Loftin told AL.com.

In February 2012, ahead of what would be Missouri and Kansas’ final matchup as Big 12 opponents, Self treaded lightly around the subject of the rivalry, but there seemed to be a hint of hostility toward the decision-makers who opted to leave the Big 12 for greener pastures.

“Their administration, with the support of whoever, made the decision,” Self said. “And they knew when they made the decision that this was going to be something that could affect the future of the relationship.”

Since then, Self has been firm in his stance that Kansas will choose to play the teams it feels benefit the Jayhawks’ program and not the other way around. While Cuonzo Martin was telling reporters that he’d love to resume the rivalry ahead of the Showdown for Relief charity exhibition game this past fall, Self reiterated that he only schedules in the best interest of his program, noting that he heard from a lot of upset fans about playing Missouri again before they knew the cause the money would be going to.