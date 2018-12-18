How about a big Signing Day Eve present for y'all! Welcome @ShawnRobinson_ to the #ZOU ! #ShowMe19 pic.twitter.com/1djH4InQkR

The former three-star prospect out of DeSoto (Tex.) took his first and only visit after announcing his transfer last weekend. The former high school all-American spent two years at TCU, where he started one game as a freshman. He started the first seven games this past season, leading the Horned Frogs to a 3-4 record while throwing for 1,334 yards (124-of-204) with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions while also rushing for 301 yards and three touchdowns.

Missouri has landed another piece to its roster in former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson , who announced his intentions to transfer from the Horned Frogs a little more than a week ago. Mizzou confirmed that Robinson has signed financial aid papers and will start class in Columbia in January.

Robinson sustained a shoulder injury during the Iowa State game on September 29th and while he tried to play through it, he was eventually pulled during the Oklahoma game and ended up having season-ending surgery.

Barring a waiver, Robinson will sit out next season and become eligible to play for the Tigers during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

As it stands right now, Missouri will go into next season with six scholarship quarterbacks that include former Clemson signal-caller Kelly Bryant, who is expected to be the starter.

In addition that Tigers have Micah Wilson, Taylor Powell, Lindsey Scott Jr., Jack Lowary, and incoming 2019 commitment Connor Bazelak, who will sign with Missouri tomorrow.

Robinson was an Army all-American in the Class of 2017. He was the No. 18 quarterback in the country and had offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and USC.