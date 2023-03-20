Missouri held its quasi-scrimmage spring football game on Saturday at Devine Pavillion after canceling the traditional game due to "space limitations" and weather. The team has three closed practices left before spring ball is officially over, but with 80% of the practices being finished, it's a good time to see what defensive players stock improved during spring ball.

1. Triston Newson

Linebacker Triston Newson, commonly referred to as “Big Country” by his teammates and coaches, seem to impress his new team at almost every practice And it was no different during the scrimmage. The former JUCO first-team All-American was everywhere on the field and maybe had the play of the day after he intercepted a quick slant pass from quarterback Sam Horn it and returned for a touchdown. “He’s really good,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said. “He always gets the ball. He’s got like four or five picks in spring ball. I’m glad he’s here too. He definitely is making plays and working really hard for us." Newson joins a talented linebacker core that already features Chad Bailey, Ty’Ron Hopper, Dameon Wilson and Chuck Hicks. It’s possible that Newson is already one of the better coverage linebackers on the team if not the best and he appears to have gotten the attention of not only his teammates but his coaches. “I think Triston Newson has had an outstanding spring,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Wednesday. “He’s been player of the day multiple times not just on defense but on special teams.” Last season, Newson recorded 107 tackles, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and two sacks at Northeast C.C. (Miss.) last season.

2. Darius Robinson

Robinson decided to come back for another year despite receiving draft grades “between the third and fifth round,” an NFL Combine invite as well as an invite to the Shrine Bowl. Among his reasons for coming back was his desire to improve his pass rush moves and show NFL teams that he can be used as a defensive end as well. Well, in the scrimmage Robinson did a nice job of playing defensive end by setting the edge, limiting the run and help pressuring the quarterback early and often. At the beginning of spring ball, defensive tackle coach Al Davis said that he expects Robinson to play at defensive tackle and defensive end in the fall. With the defensive tackle room bringing back its top five defensive tackles (including Robinson) along with having redshirts freshmen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall waiting in the weeds, it may be possible that Robinson can start at one of the defensive end spots in an effort to get the best four-man front on the field. “I like it a lot,” Robinson said addressing his transition to defensive end. “I think because coach (Kevin) Peoples has helped me grow a lot as a player and I’m just excited for the season, so I can really do it. Every day at practice I’m trying to get better at something." Robinson recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks a season ago.

3. Ennis Rakestraw

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had a great bounce back year in 2022 after tearing his ACL in 2021 and he’s looking to take it to the next level this year. During the scrimmage, Rakestraw essentially locked up any wide receiver going against him on the outside sans a pass interference call in the end zone on Mookie Cooper toward the end of the scrimmage. "Ennis Rakestraw has done a nice job of being focused and you can tell he's determined to accomplish what he wants to accomplish," Drinkwitz said. "He has a lot of attention to detail whether it's in an individual, one on one or perimeter drill." Rakestraw is one of eight starting defenders to return and he’s looking to have stat line that is similar or better than the 36 tackles, 12 pass deflections (third in the SEC), 4.5 tackles for loss, three fumbles and a fumble recovery he recorded last season.

4. Johnny Walker

Defensive end Johnny Walker has appeared to flash more and more at edge, a position that lost three of its starting caliber three defensive ends in DJ Coleman, Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat to the draft and transfer portal, respectively. Walker had a sack and was setting the edge well during the scrimmage. “He’s definitely had a great spring and I’m glad he’s here because he can play and now he’s going have a really big season,” Robinson said. “You know that’s a guy that also stood out really positively for us at the defensive end position and a guy that has played really well,” Drinkwitz said. Last season, Walker recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a couple of sacks.