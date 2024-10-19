Advertisement

in other news

Minnesota commit Zack Harden plans late official visit to Mizzou

Minnesota commit Zack Harden plans late official visit to Mizzou

Missouri offered Class of 2025 three-star safety Zack Harden on Sept. 22.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Class of 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield impresses Mizzou with early development

Class of 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield impresses Mizzou with early development

Missouri was one of the first programs to offer Kevin Hartsfield.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: Games 11-13

Season glance: Games 11-13

I'm continuing my breakdown of the Missouri basketball season with games 11-through-13.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Inside four-star WR Tyreek King's top eight schools

Inside four-star WR Tyreek King's top eight schools

As his junior season winds up, Tyreek King has narrowed his recruitment down to eight schools.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Sam Spiegelman
The deep dive: Jarquez Hunter vs. Missouri's run defense

The deep dive: Jarquez Hunter vs. Missouri's run defense

After looking at the Missouri run game and Auburn run defense, let's flip it around and see how the reverse matches up.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy

in other news

Minnesota commit Zack Harden plans late official visit to Mizzou

Minnesota commit Zack Harden plans late official visit to Mizzou

Missouri offered Class of 2025 three-star safety Zack Harden on Sept. 22.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Class of 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield impresses Mizzou with early development

Class of 2028 RB Kevin Hartsfield impresses Mizzou with early development

Missouri was one of the first programs to offer Kevin Hartsfield.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Season glance: Games 11-13

Season glance: Games 11-13

I'm continuing my breakdown of the Missouri basketball season with games 11-through-13.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Published Oct 19, 2024
Four quick post-game thoughts
circle avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Twitter
@kyle_mcareavy

Just some thoughts before the press conference.


It’s time to stop asking if Brady Cook should be the starting quarterback. Without him on the field today, Missouri looked as lifeless as I’ve ever seen it on offense. There was no run game, there was no pass game. Nothing worked. The second he came back on, the life it was like the painkillers I’m assuming were flowing through his system flowed through everyone else. Everything moved faster, guys were making plays. If nothing else, he brought up the energy to a point that allowed a multi-score comeback in the final 16 minutes. He’s the starter. Stop asking.


The defense was fantastic. There was one busted coverage that reared its head again, but outside of that single play, the Tigers held Auburn to 129 passing yards and allowed only 110 rushing yards. It was a great performance as a whole from the defense. They got pressure in the backfield, they made open-field tackles. A fantastic performance overall.


Blake Craig needs to get it figured out. This whole game looks a lot different at the end if he made one of the two field goals he missed. Kicking is harder than people make it out to be and he’s only a redshirt freshman playing his first season, but all the leg in the world doesn’t mean anything if it’s wide left more often than not.


I understand the feeling of not wanting to celebrate too much. The performances against Boston College, Vanderbilt and today were not up to the standard of what this Tiger team was sold as. But Missouri is 6-1. The Tigers have found ways to win and that’s important. If they are able to find a way to win again next week, then everything is still available for this team.


Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
missouri
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
6 - 1
Overall Record
2 - 1
Conference Record
Finished
Missouri
21
Arrow
Missouri
Auburn
17
Auburn
UMass
3
UMass
Missouri
45
Arrow
Missouri
Texas A&M
41
Arrow
Texas A&M
Missouri
10
Missouri
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS