Four quick post-game thoughts





It’s time to stop asking if Brady Cook should be the starting quarterback. Without him on the field today, Missouri looked as lifeless as I’ve ever seen it on offense. There was no run game, there was no pass game. Nothing worked. The second he came back on, the life it was like the painkillers I’m assuming were flowing through his system flowed through everyone else. Everything moved faster, guys were making plays. If nothing else, he brought up the energy to a point that allowed a multi-score comeback in the final 16 minutes. He’s the starter. Stop asking.





The defense was fantastic. There was one busted coverage that reared its head again, but outside of that single play, the Tigers held Auburn to 129 passing yards and allowed only 110 rushing yards. It was a great performance as a whole from the defense. They got pressure in the backfield, they made open-field tackles. A fantastic performance overall.





Blake Craig needs to get it figured out. This whole game looks a lot different at the end if he made one of the two field goals he missed. Kicking is harder than people make it out to be and he’s only a redshirt freshman playing his first season, but all the leg in the world doesn’t mean anything if it’s wide left more often than not.





I understand the feeling of not wanting to celebrate too much. The performances against Boston College, Vanderbilt and today were not up to the standard of what this Tiger team was sold as. But Missouri is 6-1. The Tigers have found ways to win and that’s important. If they are able to find a way to win again next week, then everything is still available for this team.



