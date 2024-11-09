Four quick, post-game thoughts

1. WOW what a game. That went from an awful rock fight to the most roller coaster, exciting game I’ve watched in a long time. The momentum swings were just incredible and I’ve already had to rewrite the game story a couple of times.

2. Drew Pyne ended up playing pretty well. Not incredible, but good enough to get the job done and that’s all the defense needs at this point. Missouri has a legit defensive unit, nearly-capable quarterback play is good enough. And Pyne was more than that today.

3. The special teams is still an issue. A missed extra point, a kickoff out of bounds, a kick-catch interference. That has to get cleaned up.

4. Maybe the season isn’t over if Pyne has to keep playing. He clearly got into a bit of a rhythm and made multiple throws where my first thought was “Wow, that’s the best ball I’ve seen him throw.” Then he did it again and a third time.





And a fifth one just for fun.

5. Congratulations Mizzou fans. You just beat Oklahoma. It was a bad Oklahoma team, but that doesn’t matter. The series is revived with a Tiger win.





