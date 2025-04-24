Mizzou OT Armand Membou drafted seventh overall by Jets

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou didn't have to wait long to hear his name called Thursday night. Membou became the first Tiger taken in the top-10 of the NFL draft in more than a decade when he was picked No. 7 by the New York Jets. The Tigers' most recent top-10 picks was Blaine Gabbert (No. 10) and Aldon Smith (No. 7) in 2011. Membou is the first Tiger offensive lineman to be taken in the first round since John Clay went No. 15 in 1987 and at No. 7, Membou is now the second-highest drafted offensive lineman in Missouri history, behind only Russ Washington, who went No. 4 in 1968. The 6-foot-4, 332-pound right tackle became the sixth Tiger offensive lineman to be taken in the first round, joining Clay (No. 15 in 1987), Howard Richards (No. 26 in 1981), Morris Towns (No. 11 in 1977), Washington (No. 4 in 1968) and Francis Peay (No. 10 in 1966). Membou will head to New Jersey to anchor the right side of an offensive line that is bookended by Olu Fashanu, a left tackle drafted out of Penn State last season.

Membou came to Mizzou as a three-star recruit out of Lee's Summit North high school, but instantly showed his ability as a freshman in 2022. With the Tigers working through different possible offensive line combinations, the true freshman played a handful of snaps regularly early in the season, then took a full starting role in Week 11 when he was placed at right tackle. He started at right tackle every game from Week 11, 2022 until sitting out of the Tigers' Music City bowl game against Iowa this season. Membou's athleticism shined throughout his college career, but he became a consistent, technical lineman in his junior season, leading to a major rise in his draft stock throughout the year and his decision to declare for the draft after three years. "Really, just had a good season," Membou said. "So, I thought I was ready and I just felt like it was time for me to go to the next level." That athleticism shined again at the NFL Combine when Membou posted one of the best results for all offensive linemen and was one of the top tackles in each drill. His 4.91-second 40-yard dash went viral as he posted a time .07 faster than any other offensive tackle.