Four quick, post-game thoughts

1. The defense carried this team for weeks. But tonight it was the defense and all the old issues from the beginning of the season that killed the Tigers.

2. Brady Cook played well, but was clearly somewhat hampered. He was still able to do what he needed to and even hit a couple of deep balls. Hopefully another week of rest will have him all the way back.

3. LaNorris Sellers is going to be a problem in the SEC for the next few years. He's legit.

4. The offense looked way better once it started feeding Nate Noel. That has to be the first option during the final two games.