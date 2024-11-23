Four quick, post-game thoughts

1. Missouri saw the same thing we all did in the game plan, they abused Mississippi State's run defense throughout the game for more than 200 yards on almost 60 carries.

2. Brady Cook looked good again. The deep passes are weirdly better now than they were before the wrist injury. Love that Marquis Johnson deep passes are back.

3. The defense has become a major issue after being a big key to the team's success just a few weeks ago. Tackling has to get better.

4. The past two weeks are the best the offense has looked this season. Finally getting to the output that was expected throughout the year and was finally good enough to not have this game be close at the end.