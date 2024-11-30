Four quick, post-game thoughts

1. That was a pretty ridiculously undisciplined game by both teams. Whether it was Arkansas having three flags thrown on two plays, Luther Burden getting called for penalty and immediately following it up with a drop or so many fumbles hitting the snow. Just undisciplined all around.

2. Mizzou seemed like it was afraid to run its offense for so much of the game, which was maybe justified because Brady Cook didn't look great on tough throws until pretty late. With how good he played the past two weeks, it's easy to forget he's still recovering from multiple injuries, but when the weather gets that cold, any lingering issues start to hurt just that little bit more. It makes sense that he was a bit more off all day. Good thing the defense was able to recover two fumbles, Marcus Carroll ran wild and Theo Wease was able to break a big one. He did still have some of that Brady magic with his 30-yard touchdown run. That feels like the right way to cap his career at Faurot, running in the game winner.

3. Speaking of Carroll, what a day. He's going to end this season with at least 12 touchdowns after scoring five in the final two games of the regular season. There were many points where it seemed like he was the only member of the Tigers who had any energy left in their game and without him, today would have looked a lot worse. I think I have been underrating him because of his role as the goal line guy who comes in and snipes touchdowns, but even if that's all he's good at, he's really great at it.

4. The defense didn't play great for most of the game, but it showed up when it needed to. Recovering two fumbles, getting a couple of quick stops and the Tigers held on in the end. That's all you can ask, plus 21 points is a pretty good day even if it didn't look like it at times.





I'm adding a fifth thought that isn't football related because I want to.

5. Thank you guys for sticking with Kenny and me through these past couple of months. I know the change was sudden and it took, me especially some time to get up to speed and providing the content you guys are looking for. This season as a whole has been really fun for me and I appreciate the room you all gave me to get adjusted and used to what I'm doing with the site.I hope I can keep bringing you more and more of the content you're looking for as we move forward together.