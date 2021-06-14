Four-star cornerback details flip to Mizzou

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

Four-star cornerback Marcus Scott II has no hard feelings toward LSU. He came to Missouri last weekend committed to the program that he called "DB-U." But after a couple days in Columbia, the opportunity to become one of the key figures that helps restore Missouri's success under second-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz proved too much for Scott to pass up. Scott flipped his commitment from LSU to Missouri on Sunday. During a phone interview Monday, he said he's now ready to shut his recruitment down. “I’m wrapping things up," Scott said. "I know after everything I’ve seen and everyone I talked to that this is the spot for me.”

During his visit to Missouri, Scott got the opportunity to tour the campus and team facilities. Sophomore safety Jalani Williams served as his host, and he met most of the players on the team. But the primary selling point, he said, was Drinkwitz's ability to elevate the program to a perennial contender for the SEC East crown. Scott said he wants to be a part of the team's rise. "I’ve always prided myself on being one of the firsts, and that’s what they really emphasized to me," Scott said. "Be the spark, be the change, and that’s what I live for. So I would say all of that is what caused the change.” Scott, whose relationship with new Missouri cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher predated his visit because Fletcher recruited him to Tulsa before joining the Tiger staff, also came away impressed by the NFL experience of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison. He said Wilks, who has spent 14 seasons working in the NFL and has two years of being an NFL defensive coordinator and one as a head coach on his resume, gave him a detailed breakdown of how he coaches defensive backs and how Scott can fit into Missouri's system. "We had very personal conversations," Scott said of Wilks. "He was really going all the way in with me, showing me how he teaches his players, and that’s significant, because he really pointed out the ins and outs of making a play, which really stuck out to me. Just that pedigree of coaching, it’s amazing. I’m sure a lot of people are searching out Mizzou right now.”