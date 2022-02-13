In-state DT Edric Hill updates recruitment
NORTH KANSAS CITY — For the past couple seasons, Edric Hill has played the role of sidekick on the North Kansas City defensive line. Now, he’s ready to be the star.
Hill has played next to Iowa State signee Domonique Orange on the interior of North Kansas City’s loaded defensive line throughout his high school career. But during a dominant junior season that earned him first-team all-state honors, Hill slowly became the focal point of the Hornet defense. Now, with Orange having graduated, Hill is looking to lead the way not just on defense but on both sides of the ball.
“Playing both sides of the ball and be able to make even more plays,” Hill said Tuesday when asked about his goals for his senior season. “And even being a leader, too. Trying to lead. I’m a senior now so I gotta lead now, so I gotta really show these young dudes how it goes in Northtown.”
Hill said he will likely play tight end on the offensive side of the ball. He didn’t play there last year, focusing his efforts on defense, but he’s played the position before.
The fact that he has not only the versatility to both anchor the defensive line and run routes but also the drive to play virtually every snap at nearly 300 pounds shows why Hill’s recruiting stock has soared. Since last season ended, Hill has seen his recruitment go national. Alabama offered him a scholarship in late November. Since then, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and USC have all jumped into the fray, bringing Hill’s Power Five offer count to 19.
Now, Hill is in the process of identifying which of those schools he’s most interested in. He recently took unofficial visits to Alabama, Oregon and Arkansas. On March 5, he’s scheduled to tour Oklahoma. He has visited the local schools, Missouri and Kansas, multiple times.
Hill mentioned Alabama, Iowa State, Oregon, Kansas and Missouri as schools that have stood out the most in his recruitment. He doesn’t anticipate proximity to home being a big factor in his decision, saying he’s looking for a program that will develop him into a better man and set him up for success outside of football.
“I know my parents, deep inside, they’ll probably say they don’t care, but they really want me to stay close to home,” Hill said. “But it’s no problem for me.”
Hill said he has a solid relationship with the Missouri staff, which has been in contact with him since extending an offer last April. He spoke with PowerMizzou prior to the news that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks had left the staff to become the secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers, but said he has been in touch with defensive line coach Al Davis and newly-hired defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples.
“They’ve been talking to me too, a lot,” Hill said of Missouri. “Al Davis, the new d-line coach, and Wilks, coach Peoples, I really like them. They’re definitely on the top list.”
Look for Hill to officially trim his list of suitors down soon. He said he’s in the process of making a top schools list, possibly a top five.
