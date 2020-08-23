Four-star Kyran Montgomery close to announcing decision
INDIANAPOLIS - Less than 25% of four-star prospects in the 2021 class remain uncommitted, and Indianapolis (Ind.) Pike’s Kyran Montgomery plans to remove his name from the available list soon. The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news