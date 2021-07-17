Four-star lineman Deone Walker has Mizzou among Top 5
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Wednesday, Cass Tech (Mich.) two-way lineman Deone Walker trimmed his list of top schools down to five.Michigan, Georgia, Arizona State, Kentucky, and Missouri all made the cut for the four-star...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news