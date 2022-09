A big weekend for Dennis Gates and the Mizzou basketball program finally wrapped up on Monday morning. That's when four-star 2024 wing Marcus Allen left Columbia at the end of his official visit. Allen arrived at Mizzou on Saturday morning for his first look at campus.

"All the coaches were there to greet me," Allen said. "We went around the campus, toured the campus, did the photo shoot and had lunch and dinner at coach Gates' house and met some of the players."