“I like Coach Davis a lot,” Ndoma-Ogar said. “He’s a man of his word. … He’s a leader and he’s a really good person off the field, but he expects a lot out of his guys.”

Ndoma-Ogar didn’t get to meet head coach Barry Odom , who was out of town, but he came away from his visit impressed with Davis.

The majority of the Missouri football team left Columbia this weekend for spring break, but offensive line coach Brad Davis stuck around to host an important visitor. Four-star 2019 Allen (Tx.) offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar came to town Sunday to meet Davis and take an unofficial visit to Missouri’s campus.

Ndoma-Ogar, ranked the No. 10 offensive guard in his class, said Davis gave him a tour of the campus and the team’s facilities, and then the two watched film together. He said he and Davis clicked not just because of Davis’ football knowledge, but because of the off-field virtues Davis preached as well.

“We watched some film and it was just, I could understand what he was talking about from a football standpoint and from a life standpoint as well,” Ndoma-Ogar said.

Ndoma-Ogar has been busy lately, and he’s not narrowing his college decision to any specific area of the country. The day before visiting Missouri, Ndoma-Ogar visited Penn State. He also mentioned Utah, Michigan, Michigan State and Arizona among places he has visited recently.

Ndoma-Ogar already boasts an impressive array of offers from 39 schools, but Missouri could have one unique draw for him: his grandparents live in Florissant, Missouri, and are Tiger fans. Ndoma-Ogar said they were the ones who first introduced him to Missouri football, and after his trip to campus, he spent Sunday evening with them.

As of now, Ndoma-Ogar said he has no timetable in mind to make a commitment or narrow down his list. Aside from the connection with his grandparents, he came away from his trip to Columbia most impressed with the bond between the Tiger coaches and players.

“The chemistry is just good around the program,” Ndoma-Ogar said. “(Davis) mentioned his old place that he coached at but he talked about how Mizzou was a great opportunity for him and for his family. He said he wants me to be a part of it.”