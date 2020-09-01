PowerMizzou - Four-star QB Sam Horn wants to play two sports in college

Baseball will also be a factor here. He has offers to play football, offers to play baseball and some schools have offered the opportunity to do both.

The four-star at Collins Hill High has emerged as one of the top signal callers in the south. He has added some weight, he has improved as a passer and he is a quarterback with a high ceiling in the Peach State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "The offers I have gotten just motivate me to work that much harder and play that much better," said Horn. "There are a lot of other top quarterbacks out there, so I just have to continue to work, show I am worthy of the offers and keep improving.

"The offers are something I really don't think about. I just like to go out there and compete, play hard and do my best for the team. I don't think about who has offered me, who is looking at me or anything like that, I just keep working to get better.

"Around baseball over the summer, I just threw the football a lot and tried to get stronger. The hard work will pay off, and I know I still have a lot to work on, so I am always trying to get as much work in at quarterback as I can. I am still a work in progress, so I am always working on my footwork, my arm, my delivery and just working to be the best quarterback I can be.

"In recruiting, I have been talking to multiple schools. I am usually talking to a different school once a day. I have been talking to Missouri the most. They have been the most consistent with me so far and I really like coach Elijah Drinkwitz. He is a good guy, a good coach and fun to talk to. I have also talked to Michigan, Georgia and some others a good bit recently.

"I am still open. Of course I have schools that stand out, but it is early, and I am still open to everyone. I am taking baseball into consideration too, because I want to play both sports in college, so I am still taking everything in right now.

"Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and some others are up there for me right now out of the schools that have offered me. Kentucky has recently offered me to play football and baseball, so that is important to me. I have been talking to them a good bit lately too. Tennessee is the school I have family connections too, so I have always liked them a lot.

"I am hoping schools play this fall so I can watch different offenses, see how schools do things and learn what I can through watching on TV. As soon as we are allowed to take visits again, I want to get out and do that too. I will just have to wait and see when we can do that."