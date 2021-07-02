Four-star RB Tavorus Jones gives Mizzou his commitment

Missouri added a major piece to the offensive backfield on Friday evening with the commitment of Burges (Tex.) running back Tavorus Jones , who announced his verbal pledge live on his Instagram account.

Jones, a four-star prospect and the No. 135 player in the 2022 recruiting class capped off his June with an official visit to Missouri last weekend.

He chose the Tigers over offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and a host of others.

According to MaxPreps.com, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound prospect rushed for 558 yards and eight touchdowns and hauled in eight catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns in six games played last season.

He also averaged 8.9 yards per rush this past season.

Jones becomes the 10th overall commitment for Missouri in the 2022 recruiting class. He is the fifth, four-star pledge for the Tigers and the fourth prospect ranked within the Rivals250 rankings.