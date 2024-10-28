Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall commits to Mizzou

Missouri has added its second commit in the Class of 2025.

Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Monday. The 123rd recruit in the Rivals150 -- who is playing his senior season at Chandler (Az.) Compass Prep -- first received an offer from the program in April 2022 and took an official visit June 25.

"From the moment you see him, he's one of those dudes where you can tell it's there, even when he's not, the shots aren't going or whatever," former basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy said. "He looks like a prototype, NBA type even. From a fluidity and size and length and athleticism standpoint, you can see how it's supposed to work."

While dropping in the latest Rivals150 update, Randall has still progressed in his development. At 6-foot-8, he has the length and athleticism to guard most positions, putting himself in position to contribute as a freshman and develop into starter as he builds into his frame.

"I think what's important, especially around this time in the cycle, is he's trending upward," Cassidy said. "Every time you see him, he adds something little to his game. He's expanded the offensive game. He's become a better shooter. That face-up game that he has has gotten incredible. He can take you off the dribble. He can also score with his back to the basket."

Randall -- who chose Missouri over Creighton and San Francisco -- played three seasons at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon before transferring out of the state for his senior year.