Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall commits to Mizzou

in other news
Missouri beats Lincoln 90-45
The Missouri Tigers cruised through their scrimmage with the Lincoln Blue Tigers from Jefferson City.It was the largest
Last-minute predictions: Alabama
As we approach kickoff, I made some last-minute predictions and talked about my keys to the game.
Kenny Golston discusses Mizzou offer, conversation with Curtis Luper
Missouri became the first SEC team to offer Kenny Golston.
Four-star Drew Evers builds strong relationship with Mizzou, Brandon Jones
Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones visited Class of 2026 offensive tackle Drew Evers in April.
Ask the editor: Oct. 26
I dug in to some of your questions as I begin a new series of Q and A stories.
in other news
Missouri beats Lincoln 90-45
The Missouri Tigers cruised through their scrimmage with the Lincoln Blue Tigers from Jefferson City.It was the largest
Last-minute predictions: Alabama
As we approach kickoff, I made some last-minute predictions and talked about my keys to the game.
Kenny Golston discusses Mizzou offer, conversation with Curtis Luper
Missouri became the first SEC team to offer Kenny Golston.
Missouri has added its second commit in the Class of 2025.
Four-star small forward Nicholas Randall announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Monday. The 123rd recruit in the Rivals150 -- who is playing his senior season at Chandler (Az.) Compass Prep -- first received an offer from the program in April 2022 and took an official visit June 25.
"From the moment you see him, he's one of those dudes where you can tell it's there, even when he's not, the shots aren't going or whatever," former basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy said. "He looks like a prototype, NBA type even. From a fluidity and size and length and athleticism standpoint, you can see how it's supposed to work."
While dropping in the latest Rivals150 update, Randall has still progressed in his development. At 6-foot-8, he has the length and athleticism to guard most positions, putting himself in position to contribute as a freshman and develop into starter as he builds into his frame.
"I think what's important, especially around this time in the cycle, is he's trending upward," Cassidy said. "Every time you see him, he adds something little to his game. He's expanded the offensive game. He's become a better shooter. That face-up game that he has has gotten incredible. He can take you off the dribble. He can also score with his back to the basket."
Randall -- who chose Missouri over Creighton and San Francisco -- played three seasons at St. Louis (Mo.) Vashon before transferring out of the state for his senior year.
Randall joined Aaron Rowe in the Tigers' current recruiting class. Rowe -- a four-star point guard -- verbally committed to Missouri on Dec. 12, five days after taking an official visit in his hometown.
Rowe is set for his senior season at Columbia (Mo.) Father Tolton, after returning to the school last year. The No. 53 recruit in the Rivals150 spent his sophomore campaign at Branson (Mo.) Link Year.
The Tigers are still pursuit of four-star forward Davion Hannah, the No. 33 recruit in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2025. Hannah recently took an unofficial visit to Missouri the weekend of Oct. 18-20.
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB