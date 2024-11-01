Fresh Faces: Nyah Wilson

We’re continuing our meet and greets with the new faces in Columbia, so say hi to new Tiger point guard Nyah Wilson .

Step by step, senior guard Nyah Wilson has come closer to home.

Being raised in Dallas, Columbia, Missouri, isn’t exactly next door to where she grew up, but after two years at Syracuse and another at New Mexico, she’s gotten closer.

“I was really set in stone about what I wanted to do,” Wilson said. “I wanted to be closer to my family.”

Wilson said getting the opportunity to physically be closer to home was a big reason she chose Missouri for her senior season, but the spiritual and emotional closeness within the team was a big part of it, too.

“I really love what Mizzou stands for as far as the core values,” Wilson said. “I’m very spiritual outside of basketball, and that was really my big reason when coming here. I know basketball isn’t forever, so I wanted to just have that connection as far as networking and the family-oriented atmosphere. Mizzou just made it clear there was one place for me.”

On the court, that one place seems to be taking the main point position after the departure of Mama Dembele.

Coming into the season, there were questions about who would be the main point guard on a team filled with guards, but Wilson started the Tigers’ exhibition this week and was leading the offensive charge any time she was on the court.

“The SEC is a pretty fast conference,” Wilson said. “I feel like I’m a very downhill player. I like to push the ball in transition and I feel like this team, yes it’s guard heavy, but we have a lot of shooters. So just being able to find those shooters open in transition and get the ball to them to knock down those shots is something special.”