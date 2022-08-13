Freshman Forecast: Offense

Missouri is about midway through fall camp with the season opener less than three weeks away. One of the most intriguing storylines every August and September is which true freshmen will see the field. Over the next two days, we'll offer up our thoughts on every true freshman on the roster. We start today with the offense.

Membou is working with the second-team at right tackle. That is not a guarantee he will play. On the offensive line, five people frequently get the vast majority of the snaps. Membou's situation could be reliant on what happens with Hyrin White. Eli Drinkwitz has said he'll miss a little bit of time, some people have indicated to us White may not play at all this season. Obviously, if he can't suit up, Missouri has a bit more of a need. But even if White doesn't play, the Tigers have some bodies here. We see Membou getting some action, but playing in four games or fewer, maintaining a redshirt and being in position to be a three- or four-year starter beginning in 2023.

Offensive line is perhaps the very toughest position to see much time as a true freshman. There's almost no scenario in which Peagler won't redshirt. He may see some mop-up action in a couple of blowouts, but no more than that.

Burden is going to play in every game he is healthy. He is almost certain to start the season opener. You don't get the No. 4 player in the country at Mizzou and not play him a ton.

If there's a position where a true freshman can see the field and maybe even crack the starting lineup, tight end might be it. Missouri lost its top three from last year. There's playing time available and Whisner got a head start by being on campus for spring football. We think the combination of that and potential special teams contributions mean Whisner skips the redshirt.

This is one of the toughest calls to make. Miller was here for spring football. Missouri moved JaMarion Wayne from WR to safety because more playing time was available on defense, which might indicate Miller is seen as a guy who can play. He's very likely to get a look in some early games. How he performs probably makes the determination whether he plays in four games and maintains the redshirt or blows past that threshold.

How much action Horn sees may not have as much to do with Horn himself as it does others. First of all, he'll have to beat out Tyler Macon and Jack Abraham for the backup job. But beyond that, why play him in more than four games if Brady Cook is doing well? The flip side is, what's the point in a redshirt because Horn isn't really a guy you expect to be on campus for five years. How Drinkwitz handles Horn and his playing time may be the most intriguing storyline of the entire season.

Our instinct is to say Jones plays more than four games and skips the redshirt. But he has missed a little bit of practice time with a minor injury in camp, which could change the equation. Still, between no clear No. 1 back and the potential to contribute on special teams, we'll say Jones skips the redshirt season.

There's almost no way Wilson isn't redshirting.

Again, it's the offensive line. Outside of possibly Membou, redshirts are in the future for all of these guys.