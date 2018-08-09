What has the summer and these first couple of weeks getting your feet wet up here been like?

“It’s a lot different than what I’m used to in high school, but all the older guys have been really awesome. They’ve really welcomed me. Every time you do something wrong, they’re right there to help you adjust to it, get you right back. The coaches have been supportive too. It’s just been really good, a nice transition.”

What’s the toughest thing? The physicality, learning the playbook?

“The playbook’s pretty in-depth. Definitely just learning all the plays and all the new techniques that Coach Davis wants us to know.”

Does it help the freshmen that everybody’s learning to some extent because it’s a new coach?

“Yeah, definitely. It’s more like learning-based out there at practice some days. It’s really nice to be around everyone and all learning together.”

Take me back to the recruiting process. Missouri, Nebraska and a few others came in late right before signing day.

“It was really hectic, but I knew Mizzou was always the school that I dreamed of playing at and it's really unique and cool because not a lot of people get to go to their dream school. I’m really lucky from that standpoint.”

Do you have a connection to Mizzou or were you just always a fan?

“All my family has gone here. I have two sisters that live down here, my mom went to school here, my grandpa went to school here. My whole family did.”

How excited was everyone when that offer finally came?

“Everyone was excited. My grandma’s been a season ticket holder for like the last 40 years so she was really excited.”