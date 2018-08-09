Freshman Q&A: Bobby Lawrence
Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou.com is talking to as many of the Tiger newcomers as we can. Here’s our Q&A with freshman offensive lineman Bobby Lawrence.
What has the summer and these first couple of weeks getting your feet wet up here been like?
“It’s a lot different than what I’m used to in high school, but all the older guys have been really awesome. They’ve really welcomed me. Every time you do something wrong, they’re right there to help you adjust to it, get you right back. The coaches have been supportive too. It’s just been really good, a nice transition.”
What’s the toughest thing? The physicality, learning the playbook?
“The playbook’s pretty in-depth. Definitely just learning all the plays and all the new techniques that Coach Davis wants us to know.”
Does it help the freshmen that everybody’s learning to some extent because it’s a new coach?
“Yeah, definitely. It’s more like learning-based out there at practice some days. It’s really nice to be around everyone and all learning together.”
Take me back to the recruiting process. Missouri, Nebraska and a few others came in late right before signing day.
“It was really hectic, but I knew Mizzou was always the school that I dreamed of playing at and it's really unique and cool because not a lot of people get to go to their dream school. I’m really lucky from that standpoint.”
Do you have a connection to Mizzou or were you just always a fan?
“All my family has gone here. I have two sisters that live down here, my mom went to school here, my grandpa went to school here. My whole family did.”
How excited was everyone when that offer finally came?
“Everyone was excited. My grandma’s been a season ticket holder for like the last 40 years so she was really excited.”
When you’re coming into a situation where all five starters are back and offensive line is tough to play as a freshman anyway, what’s your mindset coming into camp?
“Just trying to, like everyone else, get some plays out there on Saturdays. Just attacking it every single day and not having the mindset that I’m going to redshirt this year. I’m definitely trying to have the mindset of attacking it like I’m going to play every single day.”
I’m sure the first thing everybody mentions when they see you is your size. Does being 6-8 present any challenges?
“I guess the hard thing is just trying to keep your hips down a little because you have to get down low for some of the blocks and techniques. That’s probably one of the biggest things.”
Did you hit a growth spurt or were you always big?
“I’ve always been taller, but I think I grew six inches going into my sophomore year. I’m actually 6-9 now.”
Are you done growing?
“I hope so.”
What position do they have you working at?
“Right tackle.”
So I guess Paul Adams is the guy you’re really learning from?
“He’s been really supportive, awesome. Every time I have a question, he's right there to help me fix my technique or anything like that.”