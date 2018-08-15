What's the adjustment been like this summer and in camp getting used to playing college football?

"It's been a different experience coming from high school. In high school, I was just like naturally better than everybody in everything. Now, when I get up here and get to be around other players who are just as good as me, it's a good feeling. You have to compete and have to earn my reps and everything."

What are the biggest differences preparing day to day from high school?

"In high school, I didn't really like train hard. During the offseason I would train a little bit, but I never constantly kept training. Getting here and hitting weights and constantly having to work on my skills, it helped me a lot."

How has Coach (Rohrk) Cutchlow been then? Has he pushed you hard?

"Yeah. When I first got here, I was out of it. I was just so mentally weak. But he kept pushing me to get better so he's been a lot of help."

If you didn't train before, how much muscle have you picked up since you got here?

"When I first got here, I was probably like 186. I dropped about four pounds and now I'm 198."




