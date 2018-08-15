Freshman Q&A: Jalen Knox
Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. We recently spoke to wide receiver Jalen Knox. Here is what the Mansfield, Texas native had to say.
What's the adjustment been like this summer and in camp getting used to playing college football?
"It's been a different experience coming from high school. In high school, I was just like naturally better than everybody in everything. Now, when I get up here and get to be around other players who are just as good as me, it's a good feeling. You have to compete and have to earn my reps and everything."
What are the biggest differences preparing day to day from high school?
"In high school, I didn't really like train hard. During the offseason I would train a little bit, but I never constantly kept training. Getting here and hitting weights and constantly having to work on my skills, it helped me a lot."
How has Coach (Rohrk) Cutchlow been then? Has he pushed you hard?
"Yeah. When I first got here, I was out of it. I was just so mentally weak. But he kept pushing me to get better so he's been a lot of help."
If you didn't train before, how much muscle have you picked up since you got here?
"When I first got here, I was probably like 186. I dropped about four pounds and now I'm 198."
Coming in with a lot of playing time available at receiver, was that a factor when you were looking at Missouri?
"Yeah. I came up here for the spring game my junior year and I saw Drew (Lock) throwing the ball and I talked to, at the time, Coach (Andy) Hill and he told me at the time how the roster was shrinking at receiver and how much I would actually get to play when I get here. Knowing that and knowing how much they throw the ball, it was beautiful for me to come here."
When they started recruiting you Coach Hill was the receivers coach and now getting to know Coach (A.J.) Ofodile, how was that transition and how's your relationship with him?
"It's cool. Coach Ofodile, he's a really cool dude. He used to come to Timberview and talk to me before practice or whatever. We connected. He's like a father figure to me."
For Missouri fans who haven't seen you play, what makes you stand out?
"I make plays. I'm fast. Like the next E-Man (Emanuel Hall)."
Do you have a guy that you tried to emulate growing up?
"I was always like a big Sean Taylor fan. I used to play DB, but then when I got to middle school, I played receiver so I tried to model my game after Randy Moss."
Are there any guys who have taken you under their wing?
"I just follow Nate Brown and E-Man the whole time. Emanuel, his game is like similar to mine. I look at him and how he does certain things and he's so fundamentally sound. I try to put some of his parts to my game too."
Have the coaches talked to you about the chances of getting on the field?
"Yeah, they said as long as I keep making plays, I'll get on."
How about returning kicks? Do you think you have an opportunity there?
"I think so. I've been rotating in and out of doing that, catching punts during practice."
Is that something you looked forward to doing in high school?
"I love special teams. That's when I really get to shine and show what I can do."
How much did you play receiver in high school and how much did you play running back?
"I played everything. I didn't really play receiver a lot. I was more of a running back, quarterback and DB."
What about you did Missouri see to put you at receiver?
"Probably my speed. I'm long and lanky so I don't think they would want me at running back."
Are you mostly playing outside or in the slot?
"Outside."
Is that your most natural spot?
"That's where they should put me because I can learn that better. After I learn that better, they'll probably start putting me at slot some."