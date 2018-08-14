Freshman Q&A: Mike Ruth
Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. We recently spoke to offensive lineman Mike Ruth. Here is what the Coppell, Texas native had to say.
Question: What have been your impressions of camp so far?
Mike Ruth: “Obviously it’s a big grind, you know. It’s a lot faster than what most of us are used to coming out of high school. But I’m really proud of my guys, my other freshman guys, adapting really well. It’s hot outside, it’s a grind, but I feel like everyone’s performing, doing their best.”
Q: What’s been most striking adjustment in first few days?
MR: “I would say just the mental side of it. High school playbooks are a lot simpler, and now there’s a lot more calls and you got to adapt to the mental side of it.”
Q: Is there anything in particular you’ve done to make that adjustment?
MR: “I think the coaches do a great job. There’s three or four meetings a day, so it does a really good job of forcing those learning habits onto those players. I think they do a great job of just kind of helping those new guys adapt to it and get a mental edge on that side of the game.”
Q: How have the returning guys helped you out?
MR: “The support from the older guys is overwhelming. The coach doesn’t even have to tell them to get behind the freshman dudes, the new guys. It’s just overwhelming and I’m just really thankful for the support from the older guys.”
Q: Is there anyone in particular that has helped you out the most?
MR: “Sam Bailey. He’s kind of helped me a lot through it. When it gets kind of rough, he’s that guy.”
Q: What is something that you feel like you’ve done well during the first few days?
MR: “I think just me personally, I cant speak for everyone, I come from 6A Texas high school football. It’s already really big and fast there. So I think I adjusted pretty well to the speed and the tempo things, but obviously there’s still a lot to improve on.”
Q: How has it helped to have three other freshman come in with you and go through this with you?
MR: “Yeah, it’s great. We’ve only been here a few months and those guys are already some of my best friends. It’s just great, because we all live together, so you’re around them all the time. So you just grind together. It’s a lot easier to get through it when you have guys with you there.”
Q: What has been your impression of coach (Brad) Davis so far?
MR: “I love the guy. He’s charismatic, he jokes around with the guys, but once you get on the field, it’s intense. He’s hard on you when you need the rough coaching, he’s hard on you, and I respect that a lot, but at the same time he’s very supportive, he loves his guys, and he doesn’t have to say that but you can tell, it’s just unconditional love for all of his players, and I respect that a lot.”
Q: What are your goals for the season?
MR: “I want to play this season. If I can get on the field, I want to be on the field.”