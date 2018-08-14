Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with newcomers as they are made available to the media. We recently spoke to offensive lineman Mike Ruth. Here is what the Coppell, Texas native had to say.

Question: What have been your impressions of camp so far? Mike Ruth: “Obviously it’s a big grind, you know. It’s a lot faster than what most of us are used to coming out of high school. But I’m really proud of my guys, my other freshman guys, adapting really well. It’s hot outside, it’s a grind, but I feel like everyone’s performing, doing their best.” Q: What’s been most striking adjustment in first few days? MR: “I would say just the mental side of it. High school playbooks are a lot simpler, and now there’s a lot more calls and you got to adapt to the mental side of it.” Q: Is there anything in particular you’ve done to make that adjustment? MR: “I think the coaches do a great job. There’s three or four meetings a day, so it does a really good job of forcing those learning habits onto those players. I think they do a great job of just kind of helping those new guys adapt to it and get a mental edge on that side of the game.”



Mike Ruth (73) is one of four true freshman who joined Missouri's offensive line this season. Liv Paggiarino