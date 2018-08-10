Freshman Q&A: Tyler Badie
Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou.com is talking to as many of the Tiger newcomers as we can. Here’s our Q&A with freshman running back Tyler Badie.
What has the summer and these first couple of weeks getting your feet wet up here been like?
“It’s not a big adjustment. Just faster out there. It's different than high school. It’s fun.”
Other than the fact everybody’s faster, what’s the biggest difference out here from high school?
“It’s really just size. Everyone’s bigger, faster. Everybody knows what they’re doing so there’s not any room for error. Just got to be on top of stuff.”
We’ve heard a little bit about your speed. Would you say that’s what sets you apart?
“Yes, sir, yes, sir. I pride myself on speed. You can’t really teach speed. That’s the biggest thing right now.”
How fast are you? Whether it’s your 40 time or whether you just beat everybody else, describe your speed for me.
“It’s just scoring. Just beating the person in front of you. It’s not really about a 40, just breakaway. What are you gonna do to get past the next person and how you can one up somebody else.”
Take me through the recruiting process. You were committed to Memphis and Missouri came in. What was the process like?
“It was just the SEC. SEC, biggest stage, better environment. I’ve been doubted a lot. Mainly just showing everybody that I can do it.”
Was it tough for you to tell the home school you were going somewhere else?
“It was. It was tough. I had a great relationship with Coach Norvell so it was a little tough, but at the end of the day I have to live with my decision.”
With Larry Rountree and Damarea Crockett being established guys, what have you learned watching them every day?
“It’s basically just everything. Anything. Little stuff like how to block, different techniques. They’re great leaders so learning from them, being under them is just great for me.”
Both of those guys I think would describe themselves more as power backs. Are you a different kind of back?
“I believe I’m a different type back. I believe I’m a speed back, but just learning from them, just growing and taking in everything that they’re teaching me is going to help me out.”
When you come in with two established guys, what’s your goal? Is there room for you and Simi Bakare to see the field this year?
“There’s always room. Like coach Ford said the spot’s open, the spot’s open. We’re all going to compete. We have established positions and stuff like that, but we’re going to compete.”
How excited are you about the new redshirt rule that you might be able to play three or four games and show your stuff?
“It’s exciting, but at the end of the day, fall camp you’ve got to get it done regardless. Opportunities in fall camp, you’ve got to take advantage of it, run with it. At the end of the day, yes, we get four games, but if you don’t show what you’ve got in fall camp then it’s pointless.”