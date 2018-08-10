What has the summer and these first couple of weeks getting your feet wet up here been like?

“It’s not a big adjustment. Just faster out there. It's different than high school. It’s fun.”

Other than the fact everybody’s faster, what’s the biggest difference out here from high school?

“It’s really just size. Everyone’s bigger, faster. Everybody knows what they’re doing so there’s not any room for error. Just got to be on top of stuff.”

We’ve heard a little bit about your speed. Would you say that’s what sets you apart?

“Yes, sir, yes, sir. I pride myself on speed. You can’t really teach speed. That’s the biggest thing right now.”

How fast are you? Whether it’s your 40 time or whether you just beat everybody else, describe your speed for me.

“It’s just scoring. Just beating the person in front of you. It’s not really about a 40, just breakaway. What are you gonna do to get past the next person and how you can one up somebody else.”