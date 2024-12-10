Full day-by-day schedule

For now, we run through February.

All times are central time.

Here is the full listing of Mizzou athletic events day by day. I will update month to month so there are at least two months in advance.

Dec. 11

Swim & Dive at USA Diving Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, all day





Dec. 12

Swim & Dive at USA Diving Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, all day

Volleyball vs. Kentucky in Pittsburgh for Sweet 16. Noon





Dec. 13

Swim and Dive at USA Diving Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, all day





Dec. 14

Swim and Dive at USA Diving Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, all day

Men’s Basketball vs. LIU at Mizzou Arena, 11 a.m.





Dec. 15

Swim and Dive at USA Diving Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, all day

Women’s Basketball vs. Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena, 3 p.m.





Dec. 16

None





Dec. 17

Men’s Basketball vs. Jacksonville State at Mizzou Arena, 6:30 p.m.





Dec. 18

Gymnastics Black & Gold at Hearnes Center, 11:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Oral Roberts at Mizzou Arena, 6:30 p.m.





Dec. 19-21

None





Dec. 22

Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois for Braggin’ Rights at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, noon

Wrestling vs. Binghamton in Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville, 2 p.m.

Wrestling vs. Little Rock in Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville, 4 p.m.

Wrestling vs. Penn State in Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville, 6 p.m.





Dec. 23-28

None





Dec. 29

Women’s Basketball vs. Jackson State at Mizzou Arena, 2 p.m.





Dec. 30

Football vs. Iowa at TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama State at Mizzou Arena, 6:30 p.m.





Dec. 31-Jan. 1

None





Jan. 2

Women’s Basketball vs. South Carolina at Mizzou Arena, 6 p.m.





Jan. 3

Swim and Dive vs. Louisville at Mizzou Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.

Wrestling vs. Cornell at Mizzou Arena in Beauty and the Beast double event, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Ball State, Illinois State & SEMO at Mizzou Arena in Beauty and the Beast double event, 6 p.m.





Jan. 4

Men’s Basketball at Auburn, 3 p.m.





Jan. 5

Women’s Basketball at Alabama, 2 p.m.





Jan. 6

None





Jan. 7

Men’s Basketball vs. LSU at Mizzou Arena, 8 p.m.





Jan. 8

None





Jan. 9

Tennis at FIU Hidden Duals in Miami, all day

Women’s Basketball at Georgia, 5 p.m.





Jan. 10

Tennis at FIU Hidden Duals in Miami, all day





Jan. 11

Tennis at FIU Hidden Duals in Miami, all day

Track & Field hosting Alexis Jarrett Invitational at Hearnes Center, all day

Men’s Basketball vs. Vanderbilt at Mizzou Arena, 2:30 p.m.





Jan. 12

Tennis at FIU Hidden Duals in Miami, all day

Women’s Basketball vs. Florida at Mizzou Arena, 2 p.m.

Wrestling vs. Stanford at Hearnes Center, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics at Denver, 3 p.m.





Jan. 13

None





Jan. 14

Men’s Basketball at Florida, 8 p.m.





Jan. 15

None





Jan. 16

Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.





Jan. 17

Swim & Dive vs. McKendree and Missouri State at Mizzou Aquatic Center, all day

Track & Field at Show Me Showdown at Hearnes Center, all day

Wrestling vs. Utah Valley at Hearnes Center, 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.





Jan. 18

Swim & Dive vs. McKendree and Missouri State at Mizzou Aquatic Center, all day

Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas at Mizzou Arena, 5 p.m.





Jan. 19

Tennis vs. South Dakota at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 9 a.m.

Women’s Basketball at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennis vs. Northern Illinois at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 3 p.m.





Jan. 20

None





Jan. 21

Men’s Basketball at Texas, 8 p.m.





Jan. 22

Wrestling vs. Arizona State at Hearnes Center, 6:30 p.m.





Jan. 23

None





Jan. 24

None





Jan. 25

Track & Field hosting Bob Teel Invitational at Hearnes Center, all day

Men’s Basketball vs. Ole Miss at Mizzou Arena, 5 p.m.





Jan. 26

Wrestling vs. West Virginia at Hearnes Center, noon

Gymnastics vs. Kentucky at Hearnes Center, 5 p.m.





Jan. 27

Women’s Basketball vs. Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena, 7 p.m.





Jan. 28

None





Jan. 29

None





Jan. 30

Women’s Basketball at Texas, 8 p.m.





Jan. 31

Track & Field hosting Rick McGuire Invitational at Hearnes Center, all day

Gymnastics at LSU, 7:30 p.m.





Feb. 1

Track & Field hosting Rick McGuire Invitational at Hearnes Center, all day

Tennis vs. Saint Louis at Mizzou Tennis Complex, noon

Men’s Basketball at Mississippi State, noon

Wrestling at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.





Feb. 2

Wrestling at Oklahoma State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Tennessee at Mizzou Arena, 2 p.m.





Feb. 3

Men’s Golf at National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona, all day





Feb. 4

Men’s Golf at National Invitational Tournament in Tucson, Arizona, all day





Feb. 5

Men’s Basketball at Tennessee, 6 p.m.





Feb. 6

Women’s Basketball vs. LSU, 6:30 p.m.





Feb. 7

Track & Field hosting Missouri Invitational at Hearnes Center, all day

Softball vs. Marshall in NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, noon

Softball vs. Northwestern in NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, 3 p.m.

Tennis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.





Feb. 8

Softball vs. Penn State in NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, 11 a.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena, 2:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Notre Dame in NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, 5 p.m.





Feb. 9

Softball vs. Duke in NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida, 9 a.m.





Feb. 10

None





Feb. 11

Softball at UCF, 5 p.m.





Feb. 12

Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma at Mizzou Arena, 8 p.m.





Feb. 13

Men’s Golf vs. John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii, all day

Softball vs. Florida State in Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, 9 a.m.

Softball vs. Clemson in Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, noon





Feb. 14

Men’s Golf vs. John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii, all day

Track & Field at Valentine Invitational in Boston, all day

Track & Field at Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, all day

Baseball vs. Penn State in Puerto Rico Challenge, in Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.

Softball vs. Ohio State in Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Alabama, Illinois & Iowa in St. Charles, 6:30 p.m.





Feb. 15

Men’s Golf vs. John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii, all day

Track & Field at Valentine Invitational in Boston, all day

Track & Field at Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, all day

Softball vs. Liberty in Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, 9:30 a.m.

Tennis vs. Missouri State at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 11 a.m.

Softball vs. San Diego State in Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball at Georgia, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. UConn in Puerto Rico Challenge in Puerto Rico, 3 p.m.

Tennis vs. SEMO at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 3:30 p.m.





Feb. 16

Baseball vs. Stetson in Puerto Rico Challenge in Puerto Rico, noon

Women’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma at Mizzou Arena, 1 p.m.





Feb. 17

None





Feb. 18

Swim & Dive at SEC Championships in Georgia, all day





Feb. 19

Swim and Dive at SEC Championships in Georgia, all day

Baseball at UFC, TBA

Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama at Mizzou Arena, 8 p.m.





Feb. 20

Swim & Dive at SEC Championships in Georgia, all day

Softball vs. Rutgers in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Kentucky at Mizzou Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Softball vs. UCLA in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, 7 p.m.





Feb. 21

Swim & Dive at SEC Championship in Georgia, all day

Baseball vs. Florida A&M in Andre Dawson Classic in Vero Beach, Florida, TBA

Softball vs. Baylor in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, noon

Softball vs. Minnesota in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, 2:30 p.m.

Gymnastics vs. Georgia at Hearnes Center, 7 p.m.





Feb. 22

Swim & Dive at SEC Championships in Georgia, all day

Baseball vs. Alabama State in Andre Dawson Classic in Vero Beach, Florida, TBA

Tennis vs. Lindenwood at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 9:30 a.m.

Softball vs. Oregon in Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in California, 11:30 a.m.

Wrestling vs. Iowa State at Hearnes Center, noon

Tennis vs. Western Illinois at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 3 p.m.

Men’s Basketball at Arkansas, 7 p.m.





Feb. 23

Women’s Golf at Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, all day

Baseball vs. Southern in Andre Dawson Classic in Vero Beach, Florida, TBA

Tennis vs. Vanderbilt at Mizzou Tennis Complex, noon

Women’s Basketball at Ole Miss, 2 p.m.





Feb. 24

Women’s Golf at Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona, all day





Feb. 25

Baseball vs. Lindenwood at Taylor Stadium, 4 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. South Carolina at Mizzou Arena, 8 p.m.





Feb. 26

None





Feb. 27

Track & Field at SEC Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas, all day

Women’s Basketball at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.





Feb. 28

Track & Field at SEC Indoor Championships in College Station, Texas, all day

Tennis vs. Alabama at Mizzou Tennis Complex, 2:30 p.m.

Softball vs. Oklahoma State at Shocker Invite in Wichita, 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. Evansville at Taylor Stadium, 5 p.m.

Gymnastics at Florida, 5 p.m.

Softball vs. Wichita State at Shocker Invite in Wichita, 5:30 p.m.