Game day predictions: Arkansas

The snow has been coming down and we've reached the final regular-season game of the year. Let's get up and moving with some predictions and keys to Missouri's game with Arkansas.
Overall
Prediction: Mizzou sends its seniors off happy in the snow.
Key: There's a lot of seniors who are going to be honored today. But this game is going to come down to Brady Cook, Luther Burden and Johnny Walker Jr. wanting to leave their lasting marks on Tiger football as they head out. If those three have solid games, Missouri's seniors are getting their rock and that real heavy trophy is sticking around.
Offense
Prediction: Cook is going to sling it in the snow.
Key: Arkansas' pass defense is by far its worst unit, allowing 251.1 yards per game to rank 113th out of 133 DI teams in the country. If Cook, Burden and Theo Wease can take advantage of that weakness and just keep up the rhythm they have had the past two weeks since Cook returned from his wrist injury, they should have some room to get chunk yardage through the air.
Defense
Prediction: Taylen Green gives Tiger fans some scary moments.
Key: Don't get caught looking in the backfield again. We all know the issues the Tigers have had against mobile quarterbacks. If the secondary can both not look into the backfield and lose coverage and keep Arkansas' receivers from getting a bunch of yards after the catch, then the Tigers should handle this game.
Score
I picked 35-24 Mizzou in my Know your Foe email conversations earlier in the week and I don't see any reason to change that at this point.
I love snow football. I haven't covered a college game of it that I can remember, so I'm hoping it keeps up throughout the day. Though I do have the advantage of watching from the press box unlike fans in attendance.
