Game-day predictions: Iowa

We’ve reached the end of the season and the Music City Bowl as the Tigers look for win No. 10. Let’s get up and moving with some predictions and keys to Missouri’s game with Iowa.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Overall

Prediction: Mizzou has a slow offensive start, but Iowa’s offense struggles to get moving more without Kaleb Johnson. Key: The Tigers have struggled at defending the run this year and the tackling has been a major issue at times, but without the Hawkeye’s 1,500-yard rusher, the Tigers are in good position to shut down the Hawkeye run game. The offensive line will still be a major threat, so the key for the Tigers is to make their tackles when they get to the running backs and force Iowa to try to win the game in the air.

Offense

Prediction: It takes a while for Missouri’s offense to get rolling, but the Tigers are eventually able to take advantage of the Hawkeye secondary. Key: Without Iowa’s best defensive back, there are some holes open for Brady Cook to take advantage of, but without Luther Burden for him to throw to, that task is a taller task. Theo Wease will get his targets and the Tigers need to work the ball around to a bunch of the young guys to see what they have, so I expect the offense to look a little forced early before it gets rolling.

Defense

Prediction: The Missouri defense looks pretty good for most of the game, but Iowa gets a couple of big plays that people end up focusing on. Key: Like I said in the overall, just make the tackles when they are available. Iowa’s offense has worked well with a backup quarterback for most of the back half of the season, but without Johnson to power the way, Mizzou should be able to get the stops it needs to allow the Tiger offense to get rolling.

Score